All schools in the Sahtu region are temporarily moving to remote learning amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

District education authorities in all five Sahtu communities passed motions approving remote learning, said Sahtu Divisional Education Council superintendent Renee Closs, on Sept. 6.

In Fort Good Hope and Norman Wells students will learn remotely until Sept. 10 when the situation will be re-evaluated, Closs said.

Students at Chief Albert Wright school in Tulit’a will learn remotely until Sept. 17.

Learning had already been happening remotely at Chief Albert Wright since classes resumed on Aug. 23.

In Colville Lake and Délı̨nę, learning will be remote until Oct. 1.

Containment orders will be lifted in Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope on Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. but containment in Norman Wells has been extended until Sept. 24.

Sixty-four of the 140 active cases of COVID-19 in the NWT are in the Sahtu region, where the current outbreak began on Aug. 15 following a handgames tournament in Fort Good Hope.