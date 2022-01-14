There are six candidates running in the upcoming byelection in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh.

The nomination deadline was set for 2 p.m. today, Jan. 14, by Elections NWT.

As of 2 p.m., there were six names on the list, which is posted online. NNSL Media has profiled most of them, click their name to see the story:

Norn told NNSL Media and other news organizations Jan. 7 that he intended to run to get his seat back.

Steve Norn, MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, testified Oct. 7 at during a public inquiry into a complaint into his conduct following a trip to Alberta in April 2021, via videoconference. On Jan. 7, he announced he intends to run to get his seat back after being ejected from the House by MLAs in a unanimous vote Nov. 23. YouTube screengrab

“I was really taken aback by all the developments that happened over the last couple months, but it was funny because I had a lot of outpouring of support,” he said. “If it was just one or two people, I would have taken the idea of running again with a grain of salt. But there’s a lot of support both from within the riding and throughout the North supporting me or wishing me the best. I couldn’t ignore that. I still have lots to offer and that’s why I want to run again.”

Norn attempted to resign from his seat Nov. 24 after most of his fellow MLAs delivered statements in the legislature describing how they were affected by a threatening message he sent to a Facebook group chat Oct. 3, the evening before his conduct hearing was to begin.

But the wording he used didn’t satisfy the relevant legislation, according to a ruling by Speaker Frederick Blake Jr., so MLAs proceeded to vote to unseat Norn, 17-0, supporting a point of privilege raised by caucus chair and Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos.