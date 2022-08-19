Yellowknife RCMP have provided an update on one of the break and enters that occurred at the downtown liquor store in the City.

Officials announced that on August 16, 2022, a “16 year old male youth was arrested for this offence by the Yellowknife RCMP and charged with Break Enter and Theft contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.”

Though an arrest has been made for this break and enter, no updates have been provided on the second break and enter that occurred on August 10 just after 1 a.m.

As was mentioned in the notice above, the investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website. In the event of an emergency call, 911.